Letter: Hida: welcomes opportunity to ‘keep the momentum going’

To the Editor:

I am humbled and honored that so many have reached out to me and insisted that I run for re-election to Town Council.

Unlike the last election, this November I will be running as a write-in candidate. Can we make history again?

I was the first petitioning candidate to win their bid for a seat on Town Council. If I am successful, this will be the first time a write-in candidate has been elected to any position in New Milford.

It has been a privilege and an honor to serve you for the last two years. What I have brought to Town Council is what I promised — my background and experience in strategic planning, managing budgets and organizational development.

Some of what I have accomplished is visible — my critical thought process on budgets, supporting bonding for sorely needed road reconstruction and revitalizing our library, and updating job descriptions (as part of the Job Description Committee) to enhance the hiring process.

And some accomplishments maybe not so visible — crafting a search for a new economic development director, performance management both for professionals in our town and for the volunteers on our committees, holding consultants to the highest standards for the work they have been contracted to do, and last but not least, cooperation and consensus in town hall so that we can make progress.

And there is still more work to be done. There are a number of studies and initiatives that are gaining momentum, and that will help us determine the best path for our town’s future.

I would welcome the opportunity to keep the momentum going with my continued participation, oversight and guidance.

If you agree, write me in on Nov. 5.

Lisa C. Hida