Letter: Says Gager is ‘deeply committed’ in Washington

To the Editor:
Sarah Gager is running for the Washington Board of Selectman and I am delighted to recommend her to those who may not know her.
Sarah has given countless hours to volunteer service to our community and always brings a cheerful and helpful attitude.
She is diligent in everything she does, and she has a special ability to bring people together.
She is deeply committed to a sustainable future for Washington, environmentally, socially and financially.
She is running on the Republican ticket, but it is the Republican ticket of the old Yankee era; one that values community and emphasizes hard work, fiscal prudence and compassion for others.
I can think of no other better person to serve on Washington’s Board of Selectmen, regardless of political party.