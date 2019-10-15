Search 
Tue Oct 15 2019

Tuesday, October 15
News

Letter: Says Gager is 'deeply committed' in Washington

|on 

To the Editor:

Sarah Gager is running for the Washington Board of Selectman and I am delighted to recommend her to those who may not know her.

Sarah has given countless hours to volunteer service to our community and always brings a cheerful and helpful attitude.

She is diligent in everything she does, and she has a special ability to bring people together.

She is deeply committed to a sustainable future for Washington, environmentally, socially and financially.

She is running on the Republican ticket, but it is the Republican ticket of the old Yankee era; one that values community and emphasizes hard work, fiscal prudence and compassion for others.

I can think of no other better person to serve on Washington’s Board of Selectmen, regardless of political party.

Sarah C. Jenkins

Washington

