Letter: Says Washington Republicans are ‘focusing on the possibilities for our town’

To the Editor:

On Nov. 5, Washington voters will be electing a new first Selectman and a successor to a retiring incumbent. These are some of the reasons why the Republican ticket of Jim Brinton and Sarah Gager should and the rest of the Republican slate should be handed the baton.

Jim and Sarah have accumulated a broad array of civic and administrative experience in their lives which will help guide the next steps the Board of Selectmen will take.

At the candidates forum, Jim commented about the fear of change being a major challenge for our town.

Jim and Sarah’s focus on the future will combine continued fiscal discipline and public accessibility with a willingness to use new resources and encourage new enterprises.

This includes exploring and selectively adopting best practices that have produced positive results in other communities.

This also means an enhanced effort to nurture cultural events (the Sculpture Walk, Shakespeare in the Park and others) that have invigorated our town and made our town center a destination place.

On a more brick-and-mortar level, this means optimizing the talents and skills that have in house.

For example, increasing the use of our highway director’s skills as an engineer will give us a leg up in maintenance and improvements in our infrastructure.

In years past, our town has overcome the significant events of the town hall explosion and the town garage fire. Both facilities were repaired/rebuilt with improvements. Since then we’ve completed the Bryan Plaza upgrade with the hope of a new senior/community center being built.

Jim and Sarah are strongly committed to following the Plan of Conservation and Development (POCD) and working in conjunction with our land use boards and commissions to that end.

The remainder of the party slate is an indispensable part of the team.

The team is a tapestry of lifelong residents and transplants bound by a common commitment to serving the town we call home.

Everyone has embraced the pledge spelled out in the Oct. 4 edition of The Spectrum: “This is a pledge our entire team has endorsed in order that we might break from the pattern of ugly politics and personal attacks that is all too common these days… We will not engage in personal attacks of any kind on our opponents… Our focus is on Washington, Connecticut, not Washington D.C.”

This pledge is rooted in a desire not to contaminate elected boards and commissions with gratuitous partisanship or self-centered personal agendas.

In conclusion I will refer back to the campaign pledge: “To quote Don Lowe, first selectman of Sherman, in a letter he sent to local papers endorsing Sarah Gager for the Washington Board of Selectmen, ‘… Sarah and I are not members of the same political party. But political parties do not run small towns effectively - good people do that.’”

