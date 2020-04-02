Letter: Says blueberries among ‘best protective strategies’

To the Editor:

Until clinical trials are completed to identify safe, effective treatments for coronavirus illnesses, it appears that blueberries and green, black and herbal teas previously reported in the U.S. National Institutes of Health biomedical database to have anti-viral effects are among our best protective strategies.

Links to over 3,000 peer-reviewed study reports in this national database are available at BlueberryStudy.com to enable physicians and interested readers to review these published studies and select most promising protective strategies.

Stay safe.

Rolf Martin

Co-Principal Investigator

2002-2020 Wild Blueberry Health Study