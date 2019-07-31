Letter: Says ‘tremendous support’ made road races ‘such a success’

To The Editor:

On behalf of the New Milford Parks and Recreation Department, we would like to thank all of those involved with the 52nd Annual 8-Mile and 17th Annual 5K road races.

These events were held July 27 and wouldn’t have been such a success without the tremendous support from our wonderful community, along with the hard-working staff at Parks & Recreation.

Thank you to the hundreds of runners, many of whom have faithfully returned each year, for making the races so successful.

We also want to welcome all of our new runners. We were excited to have you join us this year. Your talent and love of running is what motivates us to continually strive to make this a safe and wonderful event.

We would also like to thank the entire staff at the Parks & Recreation Department, the department’s maintenance staff, the Public Works Department, New Milford Police Department, New Milford Community Emergency Response Team and New Milford Community Ambulance for providing a well organized and safe event.

Of course, the race would not be possible without the support of our many sponsors.

We would like to thank our Premier sponsors, Circle Asphalt Paving Company and Union Savings Bank, and our Silver Sponsors, Living Stones Community Church, Dawn Hough Real Estate Agent of Coldwell Banker, Western Connecticut Health Network, New Milford Fitness & Aquatics Club and Wetmore’s Chrysler Jeep Dodge and Ram Dealership.

Many thanks also to our other financial sponsors which include Candlewood Valley Pediatrics, Dental Associates of Connecticut, Dr. Allan Phillips, MedInstill, Richard T. Layton Co., Full Circle Promos and our two newest sponsors, Gentile Tree Care and Woodbridge Running Co.

Contributions for the race were also made in part by The Market, Kimberly-Clark, The Children’s Movement Center, Stew Leonard’s, H&H Taylor & Sons True Value Hardware, Stop & Shop, Big Y, Costco, Walmart, Ready Refresh, National Peanut Board, Dawn Hough of Coldwell Banker, R.T. Layton Co., Olympia Sports, JJ Snack Foods Corp, BJ’s and All Aboard Pizzeria.

We would like to recognize the fine services rendered by Marty Carlson Sound System, Fast Track Timing and announcer Brent Hawkins.

Thanks to the volunteers from the Living Stones Faith Church and to our many, many volunteers who have given generously of their time and effort at registration, the finish line, refreshments, water stops, timing, traffic and safety, our heartfelt thanks.

We would like to thank all the spectators who cheered for all the runners.

See you all on July 25, 2020 for our 53rd anniversary.

Lauren Ellard

Race Coordinator

Daniel Calhoun

Director