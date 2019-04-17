Letter: Service slated for Lois Pitcher

To the Editor:

On behalf of my family, I would like to thank the community for its support following the passing of our mother, Lois Pitcher, who died March 9, in San Diego, Calif.

As we prepare to say our final farewell to our mom at a funeral service April 28 at 2 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church in New Milford, we extend our sincerest thanks to all those who reached out to us the past month or so.

The cards, phone calls and emails of sympathy touched us deeply.

We look forward to seeing those of you who can attend the service, so we can thank you in person.

We also appreciate the ongoing kindness and support Mom’s friends shared with her throughout her life.

Mom lived in New Milford for over 60 years and worked in the New Milford school cafeterias, drove school bus, and later retired from AT&T.

An active member of the community, she was friends with many of the locals, and a life well lived, she leaves behind many fond memories that are ours to keep forever.

Thank you all again for making this difficult time for us more bearable.

Wallace and Carol Corey

On behalf of the Corey and Pitcher family