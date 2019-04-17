Letter: Shares ‘gratitude’ for are after stroke

To the Editor:

In January, I suffered a severe stroke in which I became a patient in the rehab department at Danbury Hospital.

I was later transferred to Village Crest Center for Rehabilitation in New Milford.

I would like to express my gratitude to Dr. Peter Anderson, the nursing staff, the nurse’s aides, and the physical therapy and speech therapy departments.

The physical therapy department is where I received excellent care that enabled me to walk. Their care gave me incentive to walk, and I will give it 100 percent upon my return home.

They encouraged me to challenge myself little by little, always starting with what I can do right now.

I would like to thank all of my friends at Butter Brook Hill Apartments for the many get well cards and prayers sent to me while I was recuperating at Village Crest.

I highly recommend the Village Crest rehab department. The staff is knowledgeable about a patient’s physical needs and recovery.

Thank you all again.

Fran Smith

New Milford