Letter: Shares ‘thanks’ for support of 9/11 ceremony

To the Editor:

On behalf of the 9/11 Memorial Maintenance Committee, I would like to thank all who participated in our ceremony, helping to make it a success.

I would like to recognize all of our first responders from the ambulance, fire and police departments for their dedication to our community and to all our men and women in the Armed Forces serving our great country.

Thanks to the New Milford Police Departments Color Guard, Sgt. Warren Henkel of the USMC, James Delancy of VFW Post 1672, American Legion Post 31, the color guard who participated in the changing of the colors and flag folding ceremony assisted by Don Hayes, William Wagner and Matthew Hayes, Purple Heart recipient.

The new flag was raised by Valerie Adams of New Milford Ambulance and Nick Leizia of Northville Volunteer Fire Department.

The National Anthem was sung by Buck Oviatt, and the Naval Hymn was sung by the St. Francis Church Choir directed by Christian Martirno, who also great job with the sound system.

The invocation was offered by the Rev. Shannon Wall of New Milford's First Congregational Church, followed by guest speakers who offered brief memorials, State Representatives Bill Buckbee (R-67th), and Richard Smith (R-108th), Senator Craig Miner (R-30th), Mayor Pete Bass and Police Chief Spencer Cerruto.

Patrick Maguire of The Celtic Cross closed the ceremony with “Amazing Grace” played on the bagpipes.

All of our first responders placed flowers, donated by Stop & Shop, on the 9/11monument. Home Depot donated the mulch for around the monument.

Many thanks to Brendan Maguire and Robert Roache for their dedication and care of maintaining our monument.

A special thanks to the following for their time and dedication to the 9/11 Memorial Maintenance Committee: Tammy Reardon, Korey Linder, Patrick Maguire and Walter Bayer.

Daniel Sullivan

Chairperson

9/11 Memorial Maintenance Committee