Letter: Shares why to vote for a write-in candidate

To the Editor:

Why vote for a write-in candidate? They have a very slim chance, if any, of winning the election. They are said to take away votes from other candidates who are listed on the Democrat or Republican slate.

And it is difficult to mount a campaign without one of the political party’s financial support or bevy of volunteers. So really, why am I bothering to run?

Well, in September I realized I haven’t lost my passion to serve. After being on the Board of Education for the past four years and being a teacher for 37 years, I still believe in a philosophy I wrote for myself many years ago: “Education is planting the seeds of knowledge for a lifetime of harvesting.”

I still want to plant seeds of knowledge, but now instead of planting seeds in the classroom, I would like to continue to plant seeds in a greater field, the Board of Ed.

Even though the Board is just responsible for policy and budget, those policies we make guide the regulations the schools run by.

And budget decisions affect every facet of school life. So one must have a passion to plant.

I have served the past four years on the BOE negotiating team trying to settle fair contracts for employees that are financially reasonable for the town. I have also served on the district’s Wellness Committee making sure our schools are safe, nutritional guidelines are followed, and even looking into stress reduction for staff and students.

As a member of the Turf Advisory Committee, we are working to have the finances in place to replace the turf field so this beautiful facility may continue without being a burden at some point to the tax payer.

So the question of why vote for a write-in candidate is really easy. If you think that candidate is one of the best qualified for the position, why not vote for him

I wouldn’t have taken on this task as a write-in candidate if I didn’t think I was qualified to serve in this position.

I hope you agree with me and write in “Bill Dahl” for Board of Ed on Nov. 5.

Bill Dahl