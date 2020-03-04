Letter: Timothy Meeker remembered as ‘a gentle giant of a young man with an infectious smile’

To the Editor:

As we grieve the loss of our beloved Timothy Wayne Meeker, Jr. — our son, brother, grandson, nephew and cousin — the Meeker and Swanberg families would like to extend our sincere appreciation to the Salem Covenant Church community, our family and friends, and all those who attended and participated in the Celebration of Life for our beloved Tim.

We were humbled by the crowds of people who attended the wake and funeral, the countless expressions of sympathy, the meals, items and assistance that our loved ones and this supportive community bestowed upon us in our time of sorrow.

Every act of kindness and every word of compassion has helped to ease our aching hearts.

We would like to offer a special thanks to the Rev. Linda Williams for leading a comforting and inspiring service, to all those who honored Tim in words spoken and unspoken, and to Robin McHan, who was a steadfast source of strength and compassion before, during and after the service, including coordinating every detail of the gathering.

Timmy will be remembered as a gentle giant of a young man with an infectious smile, a compassion for animals, and an appreciation for all of God’s creations.

Even as he fought courageously to survive and recover from a horrific tractor accident, he inspired all those around him with this kind and gentle strength.

Although he lived with us on this earth for only a short 24 years, his loving spirit will live on in our hearts forever.

Thank you to everyone who has been a source of strength to Timothy’s loved ones.

May God Bless each and every one of you.

Lisa, Timothy Sr., Wes, Judy, Harris, Peggy and Terry