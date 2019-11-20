Letter: VFW appreciates donation

To the Editor:

On behalf of the VFW and all veterans in town, I would like to thank Bill Anderson, former owner of Dolr Bills Bowling & Family Entertainment Center in New Milford, and his family for a recent donation.

The VFW has received $2,049 and a letter from the Anderson family asking that the funds be used for the VFW’s building fund.

The funds were raised as part of the bowling alley’s bowling program for veterans.

Bill and his son, Kevin, launched the league earlier this year.

The Andersons acknowledged not all veterans who would like to participate have the financial means to bowl.

Donations from the community were collected and set aside to support the league.

We appreciate the Andersons’ donation back to the community, in particular the VFW, after the business closed.

The VFW hall has ongoing maintenance needs and major repairs on the horizon, including a new roof.

These funds will be used to support ongoing needs that ultimately benefit the men and women who have served and serve our country.

Thank you.

James Delancy

Commander

Andrew B. Mygatt Post 1672 VFW