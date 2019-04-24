Letter: ‘We are truly thankful’ for help after fire

To the Editor:

It is with heartfelt gratitude and thanks that we, the Coolbeth family, express our appreciation for the area fire and emergency crews that helped us during our time of need.

Your professionalism and team work will not be forgotten.

The love and support our community, friends and family near and far have shown us has been overwhelming.

This has been a trying time for our family but the support of the community has shown us how wonderful it is to live where we do.

We are truly thankful for all of your help and good wishes.

Thank you.

Marika and Kim Coolbeth & family

Kent