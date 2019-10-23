Letter: Winter: ‘I want to ensure your town government acts in your best interest’

To the Editor:

My name is Jeff Winter, and I am running for Town Council.

Why am I running? I want to continue to serve New Milford, and ensure your town government acts in your best interest.

What does that mean? It means being prepared for each meeting, understanding the issues before the Town Council, asking critical questions, and actually reading the financial statements. I promise to do this at every Town Council meeting.

Since the Town Council is essentially your board of directors, with oversight of how money is spent and investments are made, you should expect them to be prepared before every meeting. Sadly, this is not the case with the majority of those seeking re-election.

If you purchase stock in a company, you expect that company to perform well so your investment increases in value. If the board of sirectors is not prepared and does not make the best decisions based on available information, you would probably lose money on the stock. Town Council oversight is very important to ensure your taxes — your investment — is spent wisely.

In preparation for a seat on the Town Council, I have spent over a decade reviewing the town’s budgets and audit reports, including every budget and audit report since 2000. I have a solid foundation on how your taxes have been spent, and insight on how to make sure your tax dollars are spent wisely.

What else will I do in your best interest? Focus on reducing the burden on the individual taxpayer through economic development, help bring jobs to our community, invest in education — including vocational training — and devote energy to New Milford’s greatest assets: our beautiful Green and historic downtown, and the Housatonic River.

If you support these issues and oversight of your taxpayer dollars, I ask for your vote on Nov. 5.

Jeff Winter