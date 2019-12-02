Search 
Mon Dec 2 2019

Monday, December 2 News
News

Library kicks off membership drive

on 

The Kent Library Association has kicked off its 2020 membership drive with a mailing to its supporters and users.

The goal of this year’s drive is to increase the base of support and improve the correlation between library card holders/users and association members.

While the Kent Memorial Library serves as the town library, only 30 percent of the annual operating budget is taxpayer funded.

The remaining 70 percent comes from library patrons via membership in the association, the book sale, the car raffle and the library benefit.

The Kent Memorial Library’s mission is to enrich the lives of individuals and the community by providing materials, programs, and services to encourage reading, learning and imagination.

For more information, visit www.kentmemoriallibrary.org or call 860-927-3761.

