Library meeting, program with Woytuk rescheduled

Kent Memorial Library will present a sculptor talk with Peter Woytuk Jan. 25 immediately after the KLA annual meeting at 2 p.m. at Kent Town Hall.

The event was scheduled for last Saturday but was postponed due to inclement weather.

Peter Joseph Woytuk was born in 1958 in St. Paul, Minn., raised in Massachusetts and graduated from Kenyon College, Gambier, Ohio in 1980 with a degree in art.

After college, he had an old-school style apprenticeship with sculptor Philip Grausman in Connecticut, where he learned the techniques of modeling clay, mold making and bronze casting -thus beginning his own career as a sculptor.

By 1995, he was well established and exhibiting throughout the United States and parts of Asia.

Woytuk sculptures are displayed in such collections as Dean Witter Reynolds in New York, Diane Von Furstenberg in New York, Grounds for Sculpture in New Jersey, the Hotchkiss School in Connecticut, Kenyon College in Ohio, the North Carolina Zoological Park in Asheboro, the Weisman Museum at The University of Minnesota in Saint Paul and Texas Tech in Lubbock.

Attendees will have a chance to win a Peter Woytuk Bronze.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761, email kmlinfo@biblio.org or visit the Main Street library.