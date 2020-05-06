Library sets Zoom program about ticks

New Milford Public Library will present a program on how to prevent Lyme disease, tick bite prevention and more via Zoom May 9 at 11 p.m.

Rika Keck, holistic health consultant and author of “Nourish, Thrive and Heal,” will lead the program that will also discuss common myths related to Lyme disease and tick bites.

The program will be accompanied by a 30-minute Q&A.

Keck is a Global Lyme Alliance Ambassador.

The Global Lyme Alliance is the leading private non-profit dedicated to conquering Lyme and tick-borne diseases through research, education and outreach.

Registration is required. For more information and RSVP, email vfisher@biblio.org.