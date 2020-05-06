Search 
Wed May 6 2020

Home  

News  

Sports

Leisure  

CT Househunter

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Family

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

High:
Low:
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Wednesday, May 6 News
News

Library sets live virtual programs

|on 

Danbury Public Library will offer four live virtual programs about weather via its Facebook page May 13, 20, 27 and June 3 at 5:30 p.m.

WCSU student meteorologist Eric Gottier will provide the education weather presentations.

Each program will last 30 to 35 minutes with additional time for questions.

This series will focus on our interactions with the outdoors.

Presentations will inform viewers on weather safety and ways to incorporate weather into fun outdoor activities, all while offering scientific insight into the meteorological processes that govern the outdoors.

Topics will include cloud formation, identification and classification May 13; winter-to-spring transition, weather-based gardening tips, frost and freeze May 20; thunderstorms, severe weather, and safety during outdoor activities May 27; and a hike up a mountain, and how topography changes our weather June 3.

For more information, email amuraca@danburylibrary.org.

loading