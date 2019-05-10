Search 
Friday, May 10 News
News

Library slates hemlock program

on

Gunn Memorial Library will present a talk and visual presentation, “Climate Impact on the Eastern Hemlock,” May 14 at 6:30 p.m.

Dr. Carole Cheah, entomologist at Valley Laboratory Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station, will lead the program, sponsored by Weantinoge Heritage Land Trust, at the Wykeham Road library.

Cheah will share her extensive body of research on the environmental stressers and their impacts on eastern hemlock health in the context of a rapidly changing climate.

Registration is required by calling 860-868-7586.

