Library slates party, contest

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will ring in the New Year with an old-fashioned New Year's tea party and cookie contest Jan. 5 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Festivities, which have a snow date of Jan. 8 from 4 to 6 p.m., will be held in the Wykeham Room of Wykeham Road library.

Guests are invited to bring a tea cup; tea and sandwiches will be served. Washington photo albums will be on view to peruse.

Individuals interested in attending should email their name(s) to info@gunnhistoricalmuseum.org or call 860-868-7586.

One of the highlights of the tea is the return of the cookie contest, which will be judged by professionals.

Cookies, which should be homemade and baked by the contestant, will be judged in several categories: most creative, best tasting, most festive, most original, baked by children under 16, and best overall.

While the judges are picking a winner, youngsters can enjoy a hot cocoa bar, rounds of cookie bingo, a blind Oreo taste test, and a cookie decorating station.

Interested bakers should pre-register by calling the library or signing up at the front desk.

Entrants should submit three dozen cookies at least half an hour before the event.

Plates are to be submitted with an entry form which can be picked up at the library or accessed at www.gunnlibrary.org.