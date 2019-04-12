Library slates program about Chinese medicine

Minor Memorial Library on South Street in Roxbury will present a program about Chinese medicine (TCM) with Jampa Stewart on April 18 at 7 p.m.

Chinese diagnostic and healing methods have been practiced for nearly 5,000 years.

In this country, TCM is best known for acupuncture

Some of its other branches include Chinese herbal medicine, diet and nutrition, therapeutic exercise, stress management and meditation, medical massage and physical manipulation.

Many people find that TCM is able to treat health problems that Western medicine has yet to find effective treatments for, especially chronic health conditions.

Stewart, a licensed and board certified acupuncturist, has served as professor at Southwest Acupuncture College and at AOMA Graduate School of integrative Medicine in Austin.

Stewart has been a featured presenter at various national and international conferences.

The author of two books is in private practice at Valley Spirit Wellness Center in Washington Depot and lives in Washington.