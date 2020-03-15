Library to hold program

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will present a lecture commemorating women’s right to vote March 26 at 6:30 p.m.

Scholars Corinne Bolding, Kelly Hill and Jolie Kaplan, students of History Chair Bart McMann’s class at the Gunnery, a private school in Washington, will present the lecture, “The 19th Amendment: Suffrage, Struggle & Success,” at the Wykeham Road library.

2020 marks the centennial of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution granting American women the right to vote in elections in all states.

A right known as women’s suffrage, ratified in 1920, ended almost a century of protest.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.