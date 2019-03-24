Library to kick off ‘A Walk Across Dante’s Inferno’

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will offer a six-week course, “The Grand Descent: A Walk Across Dante’s Inferno,” Mondays at 10 a.m. from April 1 through May 6.

Literary scholar Mark Scarbrough will lead the series at the Wykeham Road library.

The required book is “The Inferno - Signet Classics - Dante Alighieri,” translated by John Ciardi. Copies are available for purchase at Hickory Stick Bookshop in town.

The reading schedule is: April 1, Introduction; April 8, Inferno, Cantos 1-4; April 15, Inferno, Cantos 5-10; April 22, Inferno, Cantos 11-17; April 29, Inferno, Cantos 18-27; and May 6, Inferno, Cantos 28-34.

Scarbrough started his professional life as an academic and did his doctoral work at the University of Wisconsin Madison before accepting a job at Saint Edward’s University in Austin, Texas.

He has given papers on Chaucer at the International Medieval Conference and on American literature at the MLA and regional MLA conferences.

After several years teaching, he resigned and moved to New York to write.

In New York, he met and married Bruce Weinstein. Together, they have written more than two dozen cookbooks, and have appeared on “The Today Show,” “CBS This Morning” and “The View” and selected as The Most Influential People of Litchfield County.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.