Library to offer online programs

Public, in-person programs are suspended at the Minor Memorial Library in Roxbury, but two online programs will be offered in the coming days.

Participants can register for the programs, to be conducted via Zoom, at www.minormemoriallibrary.org and will get an email enabling them to join the program.

The first program will be a presentation by Stephen McGrath on Connecticut’s role in the American Revolution.

It will be held April 16 at 5:30 p.m.

Connecticut is a small state but played an outsize role in the American Revolution.

Connecticut supplied large numbers of troops, warded off British attacks, and provisioned Washington's army with crucial food at Valley Forge.

McGrath recently retired as adjunct professor of history at Central Connecticut State University.

He has written several articles for the "Connecticut History Review" and "The Connecticut Historical Society Bulletin," and has presented papers to the Association for the Study of Connecticut History, the Historical Society of the Episcopal Church, and the Anglican Historical Society of Canada.

He is past president of the Connecticut Coordinating Committee for the Promotion of History and past secretary of the Association for the Study of Connecticut History.

On April 20, also at 5:30 p.m., a representative from the Southbury Audubon Center, Bent of the River, will present a program called “Nature’s Symphony.”

The program will teach participants about the bird species that are returning to our area this spring and how they can be identifed through their songs.