Library to offer programs

New Milford Public Library will offer a variety of programs in the coming weeks.

A video game lounge, the library’s new monthly video game club, is up and running.

Dr. James R. Scrimgeour, poet laureate of New Milford, will conduct free poetry writing workshops once a month for beginners and advanced writers from town and surrounding towns the second Monday of each month at 6:15 p.m.

The next meeting is Jan. 14.

Interested individuals should email scrimgeo@sbcglobal.net one or two poems that he/she would like to share, or he/she could bring one or two poems to the meeting.

To sign up for the program, email vfisher@biblio.org.

The library’s Cookbook Club meets the third Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m., with the next meeting Jan. 17.

Interested residents are invited to peruse the copy of the cookbook of the month at the circulation desk, find a recipe and bring the prepared dish to a meeting.

Paper plates, utensils and drinks will be provided.

The club will meet the first Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m., with the next meeting Feb. 7

Consoles are available.

Games from Ps2, Xbox One and Xbox 360 will be offered at the club open to youths 16 and older.

The library and Burnham Library in Bridgewater team up regularly for Two Towns Tabletop Game Club the second Saturday of each month from 1 to 5 p.m.

The group is for older teens and adult who want to learn a new board game.

For more information and registration for the programs, call the Main Street library at 860-355-1191.