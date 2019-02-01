Library to offer programs

New Milford Public Library will offer a variety of programs in the coming days.

Teens and adults are invited to test their skills by joining the Virtual Stock Market Game, a 10-week simulation of the stock market, which runs through April 12. To receive an ID and Password, contact vfisher@biblio.org.

A video game lounge will next meet Feb. 7at 6:30 p.m. Consoles are available. Games from Ps2, Xbox One and Xbox 360 will be offered at the club open to youths 16 and older.

A workshop for individuals interested in learning how to knit or crochet will be held Feb. 9 at 1 p.m. with Isle of Ewe knitting professional Jody Hyman.

Participants age 16 to adult need to know basic knitting skills (cast on, bind off, knit and purl) or basic crochet skills (chain and single crochet) and bring yarn — No. 5 bulky or No. 6 chunky; one pair of knitting needles (US 10.5, 11 or 13) or a crochet hook (K, L or N), with the equipment sized appropriate for the yarn chosen.

Dr. James R. Scrimgeour, poet laureate of New Milford, will conduct the next free poetry writing workshop Feb. 11 at 6:15 p.m. Interested individuals should email scrimgeo@sbcglobal.net one or two poems that he/she would like to share, or he/she could bring one or two poems to the meeting.

Gingerbread house expert Nancy Stuart will lead a Valentine’s-themed gingerbread houses program Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m. Supplies will be provided.

The FRIENDS of the Library will sponsor a program, “Nature as Healer,” a 90-minute workshop designed for adults seeking inspirational guidance and healing restoration in their daily life, with teacher and healer Marlow Shami, Feb. 20 at 6:30 p.m.

The library’s Cookbook Club will next meet Feb. 21 at 6:30 p.m. Interested residents are invited to peruse the copy of the cookbook of the month at the circulation desk, find a recipe and bring the prepared dish to a meeting. Paper plates, utensils and drinks will be provided.

The Pratt Nature Center and the library will present a screening of “Before the Flood,” which explores the threat of climate change, Feb. 27 at 6 p.m., followed by a discussion.

The film, presented by National Geographic, features Leonardo DiCaprio on a journey as a United Nations Messenger of Peace, traveling to five continents and the Arctic to witness climate change firsthand. He goes on expeditions with scientists uncovering the reality of climate change and meets with political leaders fighting against inaction.

He also discovers a calculated disinformation campaign orchestrated by powerful special interests working to confuse the public about the urgency of the growing climate crisis.

A free, informational session on first-time home buying will be held Feb. 28 at 6:30 p.m. with Tom Allen of Compass Property Inspection, Realtor Roberta Allen and lender Jose-Vladamir Lopez.

For information and RSVP for the programs, call the Main Street library at 860-355-1191.