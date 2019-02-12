Library to offer programs

New Milford Public Library will offer a variety of programs in the coming days.

Teens and adults are invited to test their skills by joining the Virtual Stock Market Game, a 10-week simulation of the stock market, which runs through April 12.

To receive an ID and Password, contact vfisher@biblio.org.

Teacher and healer Marlow Shami will present “Nature as Mentor,” a 90-minute workshop designed for adults seeking inspirational guidance and healing restoration in their daily life, Feb. 20 at 6:30 p.m.

Shami, M.S., is a nature-based teacher, artist, healer and writer who conducts Nature as Healer workshops and talks throughout New England and specializes in the healing connection between humans and the natural world.

The FRIENDS of the Library will sponsor the program.

A small business power lunch, a self-guided business planning resource event, Gale Small Business Builder, will be held Feb. 20 from noon to 1 p.m., in recognition of National Entrepreneurship Week, which runs Feb. 16-23. RSVP is required.

The library’s Cookbook Club meets the third Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m., with the next meeting Feb. 21.

Interested residents are invited to peruse the copy of the cookbook of the month at the circulation desk, find a recipe and bring the prepared dish to a meeting.

Paper plates, utensils and drinks will be provided.

A program about the resume writing process and tips to stand out Feb. 21 from 6 to 7 p.m. RSVP is required.

The Pratt Nature Center and the library will present a screening of “Before the Flood,” which explores the threat of climate change, Feb. 27 at 6 p.m.

The film, presented by National Geographic, features Leonardo DiCaprio on a journey as a United Nations Messenger of Peace, traveling to five continents and the Arctic to witness climate change firsthand. He goes on expeditions with scientists uncovering the reality of climate change and meets with political leaders fighting against inaction.

He also discovers a calculated disinformation campaign orchestrated by powerful special interests working to confuse the public about the urgency of the growing climate crisis.

A discussion led by representatives of the Pratt Nature Center, will follow the documentary.

A free, informational session on first-time home buying will be held Feb. 28 at 6:30 p.m. with Tom Allen of Compass Property Inspection, Realtor Roberta Allen and lender Jose-Vladamir Lopez.

A digital privacy workshop will be held March 20 from 2 to 3 p.m. at the New Milford Senior Center Computer Lab.

The workshop will cover topics such as password best practices, choosing the right browser, and web privacy and security concepts. Attendees are invited to bring their own device.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-6075.

For more information and registration for the programs, call the Main Street library at 860-355-1191.