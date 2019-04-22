Search 
Sun Apr 21 2019

Sunday, April 21 News
Library to offer programs

Sherman Library will offer two programs - one about nighttime breathing problems and a “Connecticut Architecture: Stories of 100 Places” author talk and book signing - in the coming days.

Tara Clancy, a breathing specialist and certified educator in Sherman, will discuss nighttime breathing problems and how they impact children differently than adults April 25 at 6 p.m. and

Author Christopher Wigren, an architectural historian and the deputy director of the Connecticut Trust for Historic Preservation, will discuss his recently released book “Connecticut Architecture: Stories of 100 Places” April 27 at 2 p.m.

For more information and RSVP, call the Sherman Center library at 860-354-2455.

