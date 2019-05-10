Library to offer programs

New Milford Public Library will offer a variety of programs in the coming days, including a program with author and musician Craig Harris May 15 at 6:30 p.m.; and a program with retiree advisor R. Joseph Knudsen of the HIQS Group, who will discuss a program on the new rules for Social Security and how it impacts retirement, May 23 at 6:30 p.m.

All programs will be held at the Main Street library, except for the music program which will be held at the senior center at 40 Main St.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-1191.