Library to offer programs

New Milford Public Library will offer a variety of programs in the coming days.

Ehris Urban and Velya Janca-Urban, local authors of “How to Survive a Brazilian Betrayal: a Mother-Daughter Memoir,” will give a presentation, discussion and book signing July 2 at 6:30 p.m. at the senior center on Main Street.

The story takes readers on the family’s journey when it moves to rural Brazil to run a dairy farm and open an English school.

When they follow their hearts to Ponte Nova, an explosion of betrayal leaves them dazed and grieving. Broke and broken, they are forced to return to the United States and navigate their rebirth in a foreclosed 1770 New England farmhouse.

Attorney Lynda Lee Arnold, a partner at the elder law firm Czepiga Daly Pope and Perri will present a program about estate planning July 16 at 6:30 p.m. at the senior center.

She will address the difference between a will and a trust, if a will is sufficient by itself, what a Power of Attorney is and should say, and what health care directives are.

Marlow Shami, M.S., will discuss “Nature of Mindful Eating” July 23 at 6:30 p.m. at the senior center. Marlow is a healer, artist, teacher and writer who conducts workshops on nature, creativity and healing.

Rose Garbian will present a program on the basics of Feng Shui July 25 at 6:30 p.m. at the senior center.

According to Chinese thought, Feng Shui is a system of laws considered to govern spatial arrangement and orientation in relation to the flow of energy (qi), and whose favorable or unfavorable effects are taken into account when siting and designing buildings.

Registration is required for all programs by calling the library at 860-355-1191, ext. 2 or by visiting newmilfordlibrary.org.