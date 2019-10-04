Library to offer programs

New Milford Public Library will offer a variety of programs in the coming days.
McNair was 19 when he enlisted in the medical corps and was sent to Vietnam as an operating room technician. He spent the year at the 45th Surgical Hospital, Tay Ninh, RVN.
After discharge in 1971, he returned to college, went to medical school and raised a family while practicing medicine for 35 years.
He began writing the book in 1971 and finished in 2015.
He is now retired and lives in Connecticut.
October’s cookbook will be “The Nightmare Before Dinner: Recipes to Die For: The Beetle House Cookbook.”
Attendees will choose a recipe and bring samples to the meeting.
Meetings are held the third Thursday of each month.
To join the Cookbook Club and peruse the current cookbook, visit the library.
Individuals interested in having their pumpkin displayed should bring the pumpkin to the library Oct. 30 or Oct. 31 during library hours.
LED lights will be provided.
For more information and registration for programs, call 860-355-1191, ext. 2.