Library to offer programs

New Milford Public Library will offer a variety of programs in the coming days.

Local artist Valerie Culbertson will lead a dry media still life class Oct. 8 at 6:30 p.m. at the library. Participants will take home a still life work of art.

Dr. Ken Hoffman, medical doctor of SOPHIA Natural Health, which practices integrative natural medicine, will discuss CBD and its properties and usage Oct. 10 at 6:30 p.m. at the library.

Local author Charles McNair, MD, will discuss his book “Soldiers of a Foreign War,” which focuses on the complexity of the Vietnam War, Oct. 15 at 6:30 p.m. at the library.

McNair was 19 when he enlisted in the medical corps and was sent to Vietnam as an operating room technician. He spent the year at the 45th Surgical Hospital, Tay Ninh, RVN.

After discharge in 1971, he returned to college, went to medical school and raised a family while practicing medicine for 35 years.

He began writing the book in 1971 and finished in 2015.

He is now retired and lives in Connecticut.

The library’s Cookbook Club will begin its new season Oct. 17 at the library.

October’s cookbook will be “The Nightmare Before Dinner: Recipes to Die For: The Beetle House Cookbook.”

Attendees will choose a recipe and bring samples to the meeting.

Meetings are held the third Thursday of each month.

To join the Cookbook Club and peruse the current cookbook, visit the library.

A jack o’lantern display will be offered on Halloween, Oct. 31, from 4 to 8 p.m.

Individuals interested in having their pumpkin displayed should bring the pumpkin to the library Oct. 30 or Oct. 31 during library hours.

LED lights will be provided.

For more information and registration for programs, call 860-355-1191, ext. 2.