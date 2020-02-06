Library to offer programs

New Milford Public Library will offer a variety of programs in the coming days.

A program to help individuals navigate the world of online dating after age 50 will be held Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m.

Attendees are invited to bring their devices.

Molly Uskudarli will present a program about the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World Feb. 18 at 6:30 p.m.

She will discuss the history of the Seven Wonders, as well as interesting tidbits about each site.

Artist Jaci Adams will teach a course on how to create an animal-based silhouette painting with the sunset background of one’s choice Feb. 25 at 6:30 p.m.

All skill levels are welcome.

Supplies will be provided.

The program is funded by the Friends of New Milford Library.

Two Towns Tabletop Club, a collaboration between Burnham Library in Bridgewater and New Milford Public Library, is expanding its venue.

Tabletop Roleplaying Game Book Club will be offered the first Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Burnham Library.

The club is similar to Dungeons and Dragons using different systems.

Each system (RPG book) will be used for four months.

Books will be provided by the library.

Those who cannot make the meeting can join via Discord, a free voice and text chat for gamers.

This is open to gamers 16 through adult.

To register, email cfisher

@burnhamlibrary.org or call 860-354-6937, or email vfisher@biblio.org or call 860-355- 1191, ext. 2.

For more information for the programs, call the Main Street library at 860-355-1191, ext. 2 or email vfisher@biblio.org.

For more information and RSVP to the programs at the Main Street library, call 860-355-1191.