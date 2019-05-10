Library to present climate program

Minor Memorial Library in Roxbury will present a program about climate change, focusing on the science behind climate change and how pollinators will be affected by it, May 13 at 5:30 p.m.

Dr. Mitch Wagener, who teaches climate ecology, entomology and related courses at Western Connecticut State University in Danbury, will be the presenter at the South Street library.

Wagener began life in the Midwest, growing up a barefoot boy in the Ozarks and attending high school in Branson, Mo.

After spending a year as an exchange student in Chiang Mai, Thailand, he attended the University of Missouri, where he completed an undergrad degree in fisheries and wildlife.

After college he moved to Fairbanks, Alaska, to attend graduate school. He received a master’s degree in stream ecology and a Doctorate in soil ecology during his 13 years in Alaska.