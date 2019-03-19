Library to welcome Pulitzer Prize finalist Ruhl

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will present a program with playwright Sarah Ruhl March 23 at 11 a.m.

Ruhl, a two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist, Tony Award nominee and co-author, will sign copies of her recently released book “Letters from Max: A Book of Friendship,” named as a Kirkus Best Book of 2018, at the Wykeham Road library.

In 2012, Sarah Ruhl met Max Ritvo, a student in her playwriting class at Yale University, an exuberant, opinionated, and highly gifted poet. He was also in remission from pediatric cancer.

Over the next four years―in which Ritvo’s illness returned and his health declined, even as his productivity bloomed―the two exchanged letters that spark with urgency, humor, and the desire for connection.

The book showcases the friendship between the two, and a shimmering exploration of love, art, mortality, and the afterlife.

Registration is required by calling 860-868-7586.