Library to welcome author Beatriz Williams

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will present an author talk and book signing with Beatriz Williams, a New York Times best-selling author, March 24 at 6:30 p.m.

Williams will discuss and sign copies of “The Wicked Redhead” and “All The Ways We Said Goodbye” at the Wykeham Road library.

“All the Ways We Said Goodbye” is the latest collaborative novel from the writing team of Williams, Karen White and Laura Willig.

In “The Wicked Redhead,” the sequel to “The Wicked City,” Ginger Kelly brings her mesmerizing voice and indomitable spirit to another Jazz Age tale of rumrunners, double crosses, and true love, spanning the Eastern seaboard from Florida to Long Island to Halifax, Nova Scotia.

The connects three women across World War I, World War II and the 1960s as each finds refuge at the legendary Ritz Paris.

Williams is a graduate of Stanford University with an MBA in Finance from Columbia University.

She worked as a communications and corporate strategy consultant in New York and London before she turned her attention to writing novels that combine her passion for history with an obsessive devotion to voice and characterization.

Her books have won numerous awards, have been translated into more than a dozen languages, and appear regularly in bestseller lists around the world.

Born in Seattle, Wash., Williams now lives near the Connecticut shore with her husband and four children.

Books will be available for sale and signing at the event, courtesy of Hickory Stick Bookstore.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.