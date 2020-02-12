Library trustees extend thanks to Friends for ‘support and dedication’

To the Editor:

I am writing on behalf of the New Milford Library Board of Trustees to publicly thank the Friends of the New Milford Library for their years of support and dedication to our town’s library.

As a result of their hours of work in setting up the annual book sale and other fundraisers, the Friends organization donated more than $17,200 that made it possible for the library to provide programs for hundreds of children, teens and adults during the last year.

Some of the 13 programs for juniors and young adults included Harmonicas, Riverside Reptiles, Dungeons and Dragons, and Movin’ & Groovin’ Nutrition.

For the adults in our community, the Friends donated funds for cultural passes, which provided free admission for people to visit museums and parks.

In addition, the library offered 16 adult programs such as yoga, gargoyles, mindful eating, and stamping up Christmas Cards.

Finally, the Friends of the New Milford Library paid for our Foundation Center, website, and rent for our program spaces at the First Congregational Church which were needed as our preparations for the library renovation got under way.

Once again, on behalf of the New Milford Library Board of Trustees, I would like to thank the Friends of the New Milford Library for making it possible for the library to provide a wide variety of educational and entertaining programs for our townspeople.

Paul Partelow

Member

Friends of New Milford Library Board of Trustees