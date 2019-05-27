Search 
Mon May 27 2019

Home  

News  

Sports

Leisure  

CT Househunter

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Family

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

High:
Low:
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Monday, May 27 News
News

‘Light the Green Orange’ slated

on

The Litchfield County local group of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America will hold a candlelight vigil, remembrance and call to action June 8 at 7:30 p.m. on the New Milford Village Green.

The “Light the Green Orange” vigil will include inspiring messages from survivors, family members of victims, invited local, state and federal representatives, as well as religious leaders from the community.

All are welcome to join this event, which recognizes National Gun Violence Awareness Day and Wear Orange Weekend.

loading