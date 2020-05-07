Vanguard Magazine, one of the nation’s top legal publications, has profiled Kristen N. Gizzi of ECCO III Enterprises, Inc. and ECCO Development, LLC’s General Counsel and Director of Real Estate, in its current issue. Gizzi is executive director overseeing Litchfield Crossing’s daily operations, tenant marketing, leasing, as well as coordinating marketing, social media and public relations strategies in New Milford. less Vanguard Magazine, one of the nation’s top legal publications, has profiled Kristen N. Gizzi of ECCO III Enterprises, Inc. and ECCO Development, LLC’s General Counsel and Director of Real Estate, in its ... more Photo: Courtesy Of Litchfield Crossings Photo: Courtesy Of Litchfield Crossings Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Litchfield Crossings’ Gizzi featured in magazine 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Vanguard Magazine, one of the nation’s top legal publications, has profiled Kristen N. Gizzi of ECCO III Enterprises, Inc. and ECCO Development, LLC’s General Counsel and Director of Real Estate, in its current issue.

Gizzi is the third generation of family working at ECCO III Enterprises, a family-owned, New York based highway, environmental and infrastructure construction company.

The company is, for almost 50 years, a leading heavy and environmental construction expert in the New York Metropolitan area.

Vanguard traces Gizzi’s career at ECCO starting out as a teenager assigned to unglamorous jobs like filing and answering phones to working her way up to the firm’s General Counsel, Director of Development for ECCO Development, LLC and Executive Director of Litchfield Crossings in New Milford.

“Working in a family business is very challenging and was definitely an adjustment in the beginning,” Gizzi was quoted as saying in the article.

“Simply being part of the family wasn’t enough to be a valued part of the company it took years and much fortitude to prove myself an asset and earn my colleagues respect,” she said in the article.

Gizzi is a crucial part of ECCO’s leadership team and was instrumental in founding the company’s real estate development arm, ECCO Development LLC anchored by Litchfield Crossings, the largest shopping center in New Milford.

Gizzi serves as its executive director overseeing the center’s daily operations, tenant marketing, leasing, as well as coordinating marketing, social media and public relations strategies.

She is also involved in community outreach programs, local charities and business organizations.

“My goal is to create a community-based location where shoppers can get their banking done, meet a friend for a manicure and peruse shopper favorites like TJ Maxx, Kohl’s, Home Goods and Bit Lots,” she said.

Passionate about giving back to the community, the article details Gizzi’s volunteerism—as president of the board for Hope’s Door, a nonprofit organization assisting domestic violence victims.

Gizzi also serves on the boards of directors of the The Corporation for New Milford Economic Development and the New Milford Chamber of Commerce.