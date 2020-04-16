Little Britches to participate in Give Local

In April of any other year, instructors and ponies would be welcoming some 80 students to spring classes at Little Britches Therapeutic Riding in Roxbury.

The local nonprofit provides therapeutic riding and equine-assisted activities for people with disabilities from 28 surrounding towns.

But the spread of COVID-19 has forced the nonprofit to delay classes indefinitely this spring.

That’s disappointing for students and instructors alike — and it has created a serious problem for Little Britches.

"Like many nonprofits, we are feeling the impact of these uncertain times,” said Alice Daly, Little Britches program director. “Our program can’t operate, but our costs continue.”

The horses and ponies still need feed, shavings, and farrier and veterinary care—all of which come at a price.

The Connecticut Community Foundation’s Give Local event is scheduled for April 21-22.

The annual online appeal supports local nonprofits.

Many, including Little Britches, depend to generate much needed funds.

“Our community has been very supportive of Little Britches during Give Local in the past,” Daly said, adding she hopes this year will be no different.

She notes that the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, passed in March, includes important tax changes intended to encourage charitable giving, even for taxpayers who don’t itemize deductions.

“We know that many people in our community have been affected by COVID-19,” Daly acknowledged. “If you’re unable to participate this year, we thank you for your past support and hope you’ll help us during Give Local by sharing pictures and stories about Little Britches on social media.”

To learn more about Little Britches or to donate directly, visit www.littlebritchesct.org.