Little Britches training on tap

Little Britches Therapeutic Riding Inc., a local nonprofit that provides therapeutic riding and equine-assisted activities to people with disabilities, will hold volunteer training April 10 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at 30 Tophet Road in Roxbury. The organization’s spring program will begin April 22.

Experience with horses is not necessary. Volunteers will assist the riders as side walkers or horse leaders during the eight-week program. Volunteer opportunities are available on weekday afternoons and Saturdays in Roxbury.

For more information, call 860-350-5050 or email littlebritchesct@gmail.com.