Local Holocaust survivors honored at JCC

The town of Sherman recently recognized May 1 as Holocaust Remembrance Day in town.

Sherman First Selectman Don Lowe made the announcement April 27 at “Survivor,” a special program held at the Jewish Community Center.

Holocaust survivors Maks Etingin, Susi Leiter and David Marks were presented and honored with a citation that Sherman would recognize May 1 as Holocaust Remembrance Day, also known as Yom Hoshoah.

Etingin, Leiter and Marks are all residents of Sherman and New Milford and were founders of the JCC.

More than 100 people attended the “Survivor” program that featured a video interview with Etingin, who spoke of how his family survived 10 and a half months in a 5x3 hole and how a caring and humane Christian neighbor risked their own lives to help the Etingin family survive the mass killings in their hometown of Vilna, Poland.

The film was preceded with a historical perspective by Etingin’s son-in-law, Neil Davidowitz, and followed with the a Q&A with Etingin.

Holocaust Remembrance Day serves as a reminder and memorial of the six million Jews who died during the Holocaust.

These survivors continue to fight Anti-Semitism share their stories of survival and help humanity by insuring that no group no matter their race or religion will never have to face crimes against humanity that they did.

The event was recorded by Sherman resident and renowned photographer Howard Schatz, who is participating in the Lanka Project in which photographers around the world are document photographs of the living survivors to be presented in Jerusalem in 2020 for the 75th anniversary of the end of the war and liberation of the camps.