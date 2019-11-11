Local artists to showcase goods at holiday show

The Local Artists Craft Group in New Milford will hold its annual holiday craft show Nov. 29 through Dec. 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

A percentage of the sales will be donated to New Milford Animal Welfare.

The group of local artisans will sell handcrafted in Connecticut products at the 25 Church St. building.

The group of local artisans includes Linda Banks (fused glass), Wendy Kosier (one of a kind copper jewelry), Rich Kosier (unique turned wood pens), Celeste Bellemare (hand-woven clothing and hand-painted silk scarves), Don Turner (photography), Kathy Kairowicz (pottery), Reese Piper (Ridge Runner hand crafted soap), Susan Randel (knitwear and more), Drew Zottola (wood turned items) and Chris Doherty (metal craft and blacksmith forged items).