Local businesses honored at entrepreneur event

Several New Milford businesses took home awards during the recent 2019 CT Entrepreneur Awards event in Hartford.

A total of 10 awards were presented to five businesses at the April 18 event held at the Harford Yard Goats Stadium, Dunkin Donuts Park.

The awards identify, recognize and celebrate Connecticut’s leading entrepreneurs, ventures and ecosystem elements that support them.

The program featured both judged and community favorite categories.

In the judged categories, Kevin Lane of Create A Castle won honorable mention each for Entrepreneur of the Year: Scalable Venture and Venture of the Year: Revenue; Jessica Reis of Reis Learning Center won honorable mention for Entrepreneur of the Year: Main Street; Tony Vengrove of Makery Coworking won first honorable mention for Community Builder of the Year.

In the community voting category, Lane was named winner for Entrepreneur: Scalable Venture; Jessica Bittner of Lasting Impressions Hand Stamped Jewelry won honorable mention for Entrepreneur: Scalable Venture; Vengrove was named winner for Space for the second year in a row; Reis was named winner for Education for the third year in a row; and Goatboy Soaps and Create A Castle each received honorable mention for Venture: Revenue.

Nominations began in December 2018. Fourteen expert judges from 13 states then evaluated the finalists to identify winners in seven categories.

A 30-day community-voting period during February and March yielded 8,002 unique votes for the 199 finalists in 14 categories.

More than 60 Connecticut cities and towns were represented by the finalists.

The awards are a product of the CT Entrepreneur Event Organizers consortium, an all-volunteer cooperative effort of all the people and organizations that host and facilitate entrepreneur-facing events in the state.