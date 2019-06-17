Immaculate High School in Danbury has announced its top 10 students for the 2018-19 school year. They are, from left to right, Meizhi Susan Zhao of Brookfield, Victoria McFarlin of Danbury, co-salutatorians Wenqi Angela Lai of Brewster, N.Y. and Kristen Cirone of Newtown, Rodolph Antonios of Danbury, Ryan Fanella of New Milford, Sophia Pilla of Ridgefield, valedictorian Sarah Bohling of Brookfield, Angela Saidman of Bethel and Qianer Kris Lu of Ridgefield. less Immaculate High School in Danbury has announced its top 10 students for the 2018-19 school year. They are, from left to right, Meizhi Susan Zhao of Brookfield, Victoria McFarlin of Danbury, co-salutatorians ... more Photo: Courtesy Of Immaculate High School Photo: Courtesy Of Immaculate High School Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Local students graduate from Immaculate 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Immaculate High School in Danbury has announced commencement exercises for 124 seniors, including 10 students from the Greater New Milford area.

Graduation was held June 1 at Western Connecticut State University O’Neill Center in Danbury.

New Milford graduates include Spencer Brown, Morganne Cartee, Paul Demers, Isabella Echavarria, Ryan Fanella, Erica Guydan, Daniel Impellizzeri, Amy Perna, Logan Plaisted and Nicole Schlichting.

Fanella was among the top 10 students, joining valedictorian Sarah Bohling of Brookfield, co-salutatorians Kristen Cirone of Newtown and Wenqi Angela Lai of Brewster, N.Y., and Angela Saidman of Bethel, Qianer Kris Lu of Ridgefield, Sophia Pilla of Ridgefield, Meizhi Susan Zhao of Brookfield, Rodolph Antonios of Danbury and Victoria McFarlin of Danbury.

Fanella will study finance at the University of Notre Dame.

Of the 124 members of the Class of 2019, 100 percent of those students who applied to colleges and universities were accepted and were awarded college scholarships and grants totaling $26 million.

The top ten percent of students achieved a SAT score average of 1424, and nearly three-quarters of the class earned an average GPA of 3.5 or higher.

At the graduation ceremony, President Mary Maloney told the graduates to “Empower yourself to empower others and never forget that your success is not determined by how much you own but by how much you live and love.”

Immaculate High School is a private, nonprofit Catholic college-preparatory institution serving students from 28 communities in Connecticut and New York.