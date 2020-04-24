‘Loosestrife’ concludes poem series

[Editor’s Note: In recognition of National Poetry Month, The Spectrum will run a poem this week to conclude its series of poems. New Milford Poet Laureate James Scrimgeour selected the poem. This week’s poem is “Loosestrife” by Scrimgeour.]
Loosestrife
In the shade of a Druidic Oak
at the back of a familiar quarry —
the loosestrife so bright in a spot
of sun does nothing but share its
reddish purple glow with the ducks,
frogs, tourists and any other life forms
that happen to be nearby — neither
the ducks nor the bystanders care that
it’s invasive — everything, everyone
in this world, after all, comes from
somewhere and does what it can
to survive — beauty, it appears, is
as good a reason for existing
as any — and better than most.