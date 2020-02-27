Search 
Wed Feb 26 2020

Wednesday, February 26 News
News

Love. Art. Play to stage ‘Vagina Monologues’

|on 

The nonprofit organization Love. Art. Play. in New Milford will present a production of “The Vagina Monologues” Feb. 29 at 7 p.m.

The show will be staged at The Makery Coworking on Bank Street in town.

It is sold out.

The organization also recently staged the production at the Warner Theater’s Nancy Marine Studio Theater in Torrington.

Love. Art. Play. promotes original arts projects with professionals and non-professionals of all disciplines, encouraging them to step out of their safety zones to work on collaborative projects.

The organization is led by Arlene Begelman, a teacher, director and choreographer who has dedicated 60-plus years to the performing arts, including serving as artistic director of Actor’s Repertory Theatre of Connecticut and Connecticut Stage, Inc. and directing dozens of plays and musicals.

In 1981, she became artistic director of The School of the Performing Arts, a professional training school for dance, voice and theatre in New Milford. It has since closed.

For more information, contact Begelman at loveartplayct@gmail.com.

