Friday, November 8 News
Luminaries to honor veterans, military personnel

The Auxiliary of the New Milford VFW Post 1672 is sponsoring its annual “Light Up the Night for Veterans” luminary sales fundraiser through Nov. 10.

Luminaries will be sold periodically between now and Veterans Day at various locations in town.

For $5, a resident may purchase a luminary bag to decorate and honor veterans and active duty military members.

The bags will be lighted and placed around the lower section of the Village Green Nov. 10 by dusk and remain on the Green until after Veterans Day ceremony the next day.

This year, all proceeds from the event will benefit Homes for the Brave and VFW-sponsored local and national veteran and family support programs.

For more information, or to order a luminary, call 860-355-0552.

