Lyon sworn in as Connecticut lawyer

Meghan M. Lyon of New Milford was recently officially sworn in as a lawyer licensed to practice law in the State of Connecticut.

Lyon grew up in New Milford and graduated as Meghan Johnson from New Milford High School in 2008.

She went on to receive her undergraduate degree from Yale University while playing shortstop for their Division 1 softball team, where she earned All-Ivy League recognition and was named a NFCA All-American Scholar Athlete in 2012.

Lyon received a law degree as well as a Certificate of Human Rights from UConn Law while attending evening classes and working full time at Hoekenga & Machado, LLC law firm.

While she worked during the day and attended law school classes in the evenings, she also was a wife and mother to three children ages 5, 3 and 6 months, two of whom she was pregnant with during law school.

Lyon will continue to work with Hoekenga & Machado, LLC, which has have offices in New Milford and Danbury, focusing on civil litigation, employment law, workers’ compensation and civil rights.

“Having lived in New Milford my entire life, one of my professional goals was to find a way to give back to my community and Connecticut at large,” Lyon said.

“I couldn’t be more honored and humbled to be able to represent the very same people within my community who helped mold me into who I am today,” she said.

“I fought hard to get here, with hundreds of late nights and thousands of cups of coffee, but I could not have done it without such a strong and unwavering support system,” she said. “My family was such a source of motivation for me and I just hope I can make them proud.

“I am lucky to work in a place where I live, and live in a place that I love,” Lyon said. “I am thrilled to see what adventures and experiences lie ahead.”

Lyon achieved the following distinctions at UConn Law School: three-year recipient of the Brenda Hauther Class of ’82 Scholarship and a recipient of the Litchfield County Bar Association Scholarship, the Thomas J. Staley Award for distinctions in the study of labor law, the CALI Excellence Award in The Law and Forensic Science and the CALI Excellence Award in Trial Advocacy from UConn Law.

In addition to the Nov. 13 ceremony, Lyon’s other professional recognitions include being named to Litchfield County Leaders Under 40 in July of 2018 and being inducted into the New Milford High School’s Athletic Hall of Fame in October of 2018 for volleyball, basketball and softball.

She continues to reside in New Milford with her husband, Mark, and three children.