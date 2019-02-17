Mad Gardeners sets annual symposium

A Mad Gardeners symposium, “Just Us: Mad Gardeners Working with the Land, Part 1,” will be held March 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Falls Village.

Featured speakers at the symposium, set at Housatonic Valley Regional High School on Route 7, will include Helen Dimos, who will speak about “Evolution of a Designer’s Personal Garden,” Catharine Cooke, who will discuss “One Designer’s Process,” and Laura Rissolo, who will talk about “Becoming Wild.”

The cost is $75 for members and $85 for non-members. The fee includes a bag lunch.

For more information, visit www.madgardeners.com.