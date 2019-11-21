Search 
Thu Nov 21 2019

Home  

News  

Sports

Leisure  

CT Househunter

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Family

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

High:
Low:
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Thursday, November 21 News
News

Magic show slated at library

|on 

The Roxbury Conservation Commission and Minor Memorial Library in Roxbury will co-present a magic show for all ages featuring Cyril the Sorcerer Nov. 23 at 11:30 a.m.

Through shows on recycling, water conservation and creating a culture of sustainability, Cyril shares the message of sustainability in ways which enchant, entertain and educate.

Cyril the Sorcerer is the alter ego of environmental professional, magician and presenter CJ May.

May is a member of the McBride Magic & Mystery School, attending classes online, at the school in Las Vegas and even teaching a few of his own on environmental issues during Mystery School Monday webcasts.

The program will be held at the library on South Street.

For more information, call 860-350-2181.

loading