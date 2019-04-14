Maher family to hold benefit dinner

The Maher family of Sherman will present its 14th annual “Huntington’s Disease Benefit Dinner: The Fred Maher's Family Journey” April 27 from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Bantam Fire Department, 92 Doyle Road.

Melinda Maher organized the first dinner as her senior project at Shepaug Valley High School in Washington in 2006. Maher's father, Fred, died of Huntington’s disease in 2008.

Tickets to the dinner are $35 in advance and $40 at the door for adults, and $15 for children ages 2 to 10. A table for 10 is $325 in advance. The event has raised more than $165,606.

Once considered a rare disease, Huntington’s disease is now one of the most common hereditary diseases. Huntington's disease is a neurodegenerative disease which gradually destroys neurons in the brain and results in deterioration in mental ability and physical control. Huntington’s is caused by a genetic mutation in the huntingtin gene. HD generally presents symptoms between the ages of 30 and 50, although there is a juvenile form that affects children and young adults.

For more information and tickets, call Maher at 203-241-9216 or email fmfjourney@gmail.com.